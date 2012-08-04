MDC’s Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series Presents Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of Miami Hub Operations at American Airlines Feb. 26

Miami, Feb. 11, 2020 – Miami Dade College (MDC) will host a new edition of the popular Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series with American Airlines’ Vice President of Hub Operations at Miami International Airport, Juan Carlos Liscano, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:45 p.m., at MDC’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

As Vice President of Hub Operations in Miami for American Airlines, Juan Carlos Liscano is responsible for all airport operations at Miami International Airport, American’s largest international hub, major cargo hub, and also the gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. He is responsible for nearly 13,500 employees across all departments both above and below the wing. Liscano joined the airline in 1994 and has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career at American, serving as managing director for Latin America, managing director of the Los Angeles Hub, managing director of flight service strategy, and managing director of customer care in the Miami Hub. He currently sits on the board of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is a sponsor of the Latin Diversity Network employee business resource group at American Airlines.

The Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series provides students with first-hand knowledge of best business practices and leadership by inviting top, renowned executives to share their experiences and discuss new trends in their respective industries. Past speakers include Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline Trains; Carlo Enrico, Mastercard’s President for Latin America and the Caribbean; Jeffrey Kratz, General Manager, Latin America, Canada and Caribbean Regions, Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services; Odilon Almeida, President of Western Union Global Money Transfer; Jordi Botifoll, Cisco’s President for Latin America and Senior Vice President for the Americas; Claudio Muruzabal, President for SAP Latin America and the Caribbean; Josh Leibowitz, Chief Strategy Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc, and Senior Vice President of Cunard North America; Craig D’Souza, Head of Global Investigation and Intelligence at Facebook; César Cernuda, President of Microsoft Latin America and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation; Eduardo Coello, Regional President of Visa for Latin America and the Caribbean; Donna Hrinak, Vice President of Boeing International and President of Boeing Latin America; Dr. Bernard Meyerson, Chief Innovation Officer at IBM Corporation; and Laxman Narasimhan, President for PepsiCo Latin America.

For more information, please contact Isabel Artime, 305-237-3960 or iartime@mdc.edu